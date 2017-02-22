Zeman: China not for me

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman reveals that 'China is not for him' as he feels he wouldn't be able to employ his own brand of football there.

After talking about his first game in charge, the new Pescara boss was also asked about Antonio Cassano, who is without a club after terminating his Sampdoria contract.

"Given his technical ability, few compare favorably with him, the Coach told Gazetta dello Sport.

"But Cassano and [Mario] Balotelli are responsible for their fate if they have achieved less than they could've done, the fault is only their own.

"I would have to figure out how much I could get from a player like him. But in life, never say never."

Does the Coach prefer Barack Obama or new President of the United States Donald Trump?

"Obama has done so much, I could’ve appreciated him. Trump is just beginning, for the moment he can only intrigue me. In fact, I would like to interview him, to find my own opinion. He will have to speak with the facts."

Would Zeman ever consider a move to China?

"Well, I do not see it. Some owner made a proposal to me, but I need to work in a certain way with the players.

"And in China I could not create the right relationship with the players. To get there, you have to be in the lap of the owners."

Who does the Coach admire in world football?

"[Stefan] Kovacs and his Ajax. Now Barcelona. Also I like the climate in which they play in the Premier League. Before [Claudio] Ranieri and now [Antonio] Conte have done great things there."

He has returned for a second spell at former clubs Foggia, Lecce, Roma and now to Pescara. Is there another team he would go back to in the future?

"No, because maybe I would not have enough time to do it. Of occasions, a few Presidents have offered this to me. Yet, I will continue to work as long as I can with enthusiasm. "

Is Zeman’s wife Chiara happy to get him out of the house now he is working again?

"On the contrary, no. I’m not a nuisance if it were not for the smoke that she can not stand.

"But I’m not talking about cigarettes, I don’t want to give negative messages. Because, guys, smoking is bad! And it make me sick."

