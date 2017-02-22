Milan linked with Fabregas

By Football Italia staff

Milan have been linked with a move for 29-year-old Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

The club are due to be taken over by Chinese investors, with a final date of 3rd March given for the deal to go through.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Fabregas has been tracked by the Rossoneri for several months and is seen as an ideal acquisition with the newly-deposited funds.

Fabregas has made just five starts in the Premier League under Antonio Conte this season but has registered two goals and six assists for the Blues.

A summer move away is looking likely for the Spaniard, with previous interest coming from the likes of Real Madrid.



Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.