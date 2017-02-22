Agent: Giovinco declined China

By Football Italia staff

Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco has turned down offers from China, although only for now, says his agent.

The 30-year-old has scored an incredible 39 goals and provided 27 assists in 61 MLS appearances, and representative Andrea D'Amico confirmed the Chinese interest.

"For now, he said no,” D’Amico told GianlucaDiMarzio.com. “Everything in the transfer market is 'for now'. The financial offer doesn’t suit Giovinco nor does it suit the club. We’ll see.

"How do you deal with Chinese clubs? There are many intermediaries. They came and they made their bids, both Beijing and other teams.

"Then there's an escalation: there is a first offer, he says no, then it gets increased.

"I think at this time finances are the least of the problems for China. They had some problems with the operation for [Carlos] Tevez because the people got upset and we know what China thinks about the mood of the population.

"They also invested in football as an important social stabilising factor.

"Who's in charge between the agent and the player? Sometimes there's a nice synergy, the agent must be able to interpret the needs of his client, but from the outside it is judged better.

"So I would say that an agent with personality gives a positive effect."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.