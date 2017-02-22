Sampdoria consider Rodriguez

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria have joined the list of clubs interested in Fiorentina captain Gonzalo Rodriguez, according to reports.

The Argentine only has a contract with the Viola until 2018, but according to his agent the two parties are no nearer to finding an agreement.

Gonzalo is said to have requested that the club match his current salary of €1.8m per season, but representative Raul Iglesias states that Fiorentina are offering a 25% reduction, equalling €1.4m.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the captain would renew immediately if offered equal terms, but with this now looking less likely, other clubs have become interested.

The centre-back can now sign a pre-contract agreement for when he will become available on a free transfer in the summer, and former Viola sporting director Daniele Prade is said to be interested in the player at new club Samp.

It remains to be seen whether the Blucerchiati can agree to the €1.8m salary demand, but the Italian newspaper reports that both Inter and Roma are still considering a move for the player.

