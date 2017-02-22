Cannavaro: 'Kalinic still main objective'

By Football Italia staff

Tianjin Quanjian Coach Fabio Cannavaro reveals Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic is ‘still the main objective’ for his side.

The Croatian confirmed that he had rejected a move to the Chinese Super League side back in January, with the offer said to be in the region of €15m per season.

Reports have suggested that Tianjin will come in for a final offer for Kalinic in the coming week, with the transfer window open until the end of February in China.

Cannavaro also spoke about rumours of moves for Wayne Rooney and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but admitted a deal for Kalinic would be ‘difficult’.

"We spoke to Rooney, but it was just a chat,” the Italian told Tianjin TV. "He is not suited to our style of play.

“Aubameyang? Unfortunately our offer was refused by Borussia Dortmund, explaining that he is important for the Champions League.

"Our main goal is still Kalinic, but it is very difficult for Fiorentina to let him leave now. Now I have to talk to our director general."

