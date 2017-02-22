City want £20m for Hart

By Football Italia staff

Manchester City are reportedly asking for £20m for goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is currently on loan at Torino.

It had initially been suggested that City would rather the 29-year-old remain in Turin than join one of their Premier League rivals, but a new report in the Times suggests otherwise.

According to the English newspaper, the Manchester club would be willing to let the player go anywhere, as long as the asking price was met.

This would certainly price Torino out of the market, especially with reported salary demands of €5m per year.

The only possible scenario whereby the goalkeeper could remain with the Granata is if the player himself expresses a desire to stay and Manchester City agree to an extended loan period.

