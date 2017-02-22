Brescia ready to sack Brocchi

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan Coach Cristian Brocchi is on the verge of being sacked by Serie B side Brescia.

After an ill-fated spell as caretaker manager of Milan at the end of the 2015-16 season, the 41-year-old was appointed as Brescia Coach in the summer.

The Rondinelle finished 11th under Roberto Boscaglia last term, but his replacement has taken the team to 17th in the table.

His side have scored just one point in 2017, and Gazzetta dello Sport report that Edy Reja may return as his replacement, having already led the side in the 1996-97 season.

