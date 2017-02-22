Real Madrid track Pjanic

By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid are said to be keeping a close eye on Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

According to Fichajes.com, los Merengues would be willing to offer one of Isco or James Rodriguez in exchange for the Bosnian this summer.

The former has struggled for playing time under Zinedine Zidane and has a contract that is due to expire in 2018, whilst the latter spoke of a desire to move elsewhere back in December.

Meanwhile Pjanic has racked up 29 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists since joining the side over the summer.

Coach Max Allegri has used the 26-year-old sparingly since adopting a new 4-2-3-1 formation last month, but it has been revealed that this is down to ongoing inflammation in his left ankle.

