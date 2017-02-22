NEWS
Wednesday February 22 2017
Perotti: 'Boca return the aim'
By Football Italia staff

Roma winger Diego Perotti admits he 'wants to return to Boca' after his contract with the Giallorossi expires.

After beginning his career in Boca's youth system, the 28-year-old went on loan to the Argentine club from Sevilla back in 2014, but only made two appearances.

"Roma are like Boca, they force you to win all the time," Perotti told SoloBocaRadio.

"I want to change the image of me from when I left Boca, as due to muscle injuries I played very little.

"I still have two years of my contract left with Roma, then I would go back to Boca.

"I would like to have a second chance, even though it is difficult."

Thoughts then turned to his Roma teammates, with the winger discussing compatriot Leandro Paredes and club veteran Daniele De Rossi.

"Paredes? He has a huge future ahead of him. He can be Roma’s number five for the coming years.

"De Rossi is a fan of Boca, look at the videos, he sings the songs!"

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies