Perotti: 'Boca return the aim'

By Football Italia staff

Roma winger Diego Perotti admits he 'wants to return to Boca' after his contract with the Giallorossi expires.

After beginning his career in Boca's youth system, the 28-year-old went on loan to the Argentine club from Sevilla back in 2014, but only made two appearances.

"Roma are like Boca, they force you to win all the time," Perotti told SoloBocaRadio.

"I want to change the image of me from when I left Boca, as due to muscle injuries I played very little.

"I still have two years of my contract left with Roma, then I would go back to Boca.

"I would like to have a second chance, even though it is difficult."

Thoughts then turned to his Roma teammates, with the winger discussing compatriot Leandro Paredes and club veteran Daniele De Rossi.

"Paredes? He has a huge future ahead of him. He can be Roma’s number five for the coming years.

"De Rossi is a fan of Boca, look at the videos, he sings the songs!"

