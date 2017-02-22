Sanchez: ‘Same spirit with Gladbach’

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina midfielder Carlos Sanchez calls for “the same spirit” in the Europa League return leg with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Viola won the away leg 1-0, so will progress to the Last 16 if they avoid defeat at Artemio Franchi tomorrow.

“We understand that the game in Germany is over and that we have to deal with this game with the same spirit we showed over there,” Sanchez said in the pre-match Press conference.

“It’s important to us, as we want to progress and continue in this competition. Concentration is important over the 90 minutes and if we can do what we’ve worked on we’ll have a good chance of going through.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.