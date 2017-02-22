Juventus approach Simeone?

By Football Italia staff

A report claims Juventus approached Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone about succeeding Massimiliano Allegri.

The Bianconeri boss has repeatedly been linked with an exit at the end of the season, with speculation he could join Arsenal if Arsene Wenger decides to walk away.

Now SNAI Sportnews is reporting that, three weeks ago, the Turin giants approached Simeone to sound him about about replacing the current Coach.

It’s thought the former Inter and Lazio player didn’t outright reject the proposal, but nor did he accept it, as his own future is still undecided.

Simeone has previously declared his intention to coach both of his former Italian sides, with rumours the Nerazzurri will look to appoint him when he leaves Atletico Madrid.

A number of Coaches have been linked with the Old Lady in recent weeks, including current Fiorentina boss Paulo Sousa.

