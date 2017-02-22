‘Gabbiadini aiming for World Cup’

By Football Italia staff

Manolo Gabbiadini’s agent admits the forward moved to Southampton to put himself in contention for the World Cup in 2018.

The 25-year-old has been capped six times by Italy, but hasn’t played since 2015 after a lack of playing time at Napoli.

Having completed a move to the Premier League on transfer deadline day, Gabbiadini is now aiming to win back his place in the Azzurri squad.

“He’s had a more than positive impact in the Premier League,” Silvio Pagliari told calciomercato.com.

“It’s not a surprise though, he’s always scored goals and he’s continuing to score them. We’re confident that he’ll finish the season with a bang.

“Joining Southampton? He spoke to Graziano Pellè, who he’s been in the national team with, and he spoke well of the team and the city.

“At Napoli there was also Emanuele Giaccherini and he already played in England [for Sunderland].

“He’s still looking for a house, he’s staying in a hotel just now. He hasn’t much time to find one. He’s focused on the League Cup final with Manchester United, then he’ll find somewhere to live.

“Italy? He’s always been in the national team, and even with Ventura he’s had call-ups.

“The goal is to go to the World Cup, choosing the Premier League was to give consistency to what he’s done over the years, and to prove on the pitch that he deserves a call for Russia 2018.

“Manolo can play in multiple roles, he’s flexible and knows where the goal is, he can also play as one of two strikers.

“He can carve out his place in Ventura’s Italy, at 25-years-old he has every intention of getting to the World Cup next year and he has the quality to do it.”

Milan were interested in Gabbiadini in January, could he return to Serie A once the investment from Sino-Europe Sports arrives?

“It’s too early to talk about a return to Italy. He’s in the Premier League, the biggest League in the world, and he wants to experience this adventure all the way.

“Southampton made a big investment in him, the biggest in their history, and he wants to repay it.

“There’s a four-and-a-half year contract, Manolo is happy in England and he could stay there for a long time.”

