Ventura: ‘Italy need Verratti’

By Football Italia staff

Italy CT Giampiero Ventura admits “we need” Marco Verratti but “the problem is having him healthy, injury-free”.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is considered one of the best players in Europe, but missed much of last season and Euro 2016 with a recurring groin injury.

“Verratti is often ready and willing, but has a problem,” Ventura pointed out in a Press conference.

“We need him. If he’s healthy he’s one of the main players, he’s the future. Despite his young age he’s had several ups-and-downs.

“Now he’s on track again to be decisive in every game. I’ve never had any doubt about him, the problem is having him healthy, injury-free.”

Ventura was also asked about the young players available to him, but had a word of warning for Domenico Berardi.

“At my first Press conference I said there was a good crop, so I’m not that surprised [by them].

“Berardi? He has work to do to but he wants to become a top player. I’m glad he’s healed, but he has to move forward.

“I’ll call different players if they’re playing and are fit. Before his injury he’d managed seven goals in six games, which are significant and important numbers.

“But after four or five months of different problems, he’s no longer that Berardi.”

