Spalletti: ‘Roma not already through’

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti warns his Roma players against complacency with Villarreal - “there have been dramatic results in football…”

The Giallorossi are 4-0 up after the away leg of their Europa League Last 32 tie, putting them firmly in the driving seat for qualification to the Last 16.

“There’s an awareness which tells us that there have been dramatic results in football,” Spalletti warned in his pre-match Press conference.

“Remember Milan-Deportivo, which was 4-0 and then 4-1…

“Then there are games which change from half-time to full-time, Roma ourselves have had a one like that against Genoa, so we have to approach the match in the correct manner.”

Will there be changes though?

“That’s right, to give those who have played less the chance to show their quality I could do that.

“But if you want to call people like [Thomas] Vermaelen, Mario Rui, [Leandro] Paredes or [Francesco] Totti reserves that takes imagination.

“Totti will play, Gerson has shown that he has quality but he hasn’t played much so we’ll have to see. I can’t guarantee he’ll play from the start.”

Spalletti was also asked about the row between Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri and Leonardo Bonucci, which has seen the latter dropped for tonight’s Porto game.

“It’s clear that this is a pretty delicate time, because they’re facing big games in Europe and in the League.

“Juventus and Roma can have problems too, and it’s the results which make the difference. Just like us, Juventus can get through their difficult period unscathed, but they have strong opponents.

“I don’t know what to say about Bonucci and Allegri, I don’t have all the answers, I often struggle to find the right solution.”

