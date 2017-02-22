Icardi, Inter fined for autobiography

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi and Inter have both been fined by the FIGC over the striker’s controversial autobiography.

The Nerazzurri captain released his book ‘Sempre Avanti’ in October, and made reference to an argument with the club’s Ultras which occurred in 2015.

Icardi wrote that he could “bring 100 criminals from Argentina who'll kill them where they stand”, leading to calls for him to be stripped of the armband.

Now the FIGC has released its decision on the matter, with a fine for both club and player.

Icardi has been fined €13,500 and the Beneamata for €6,500 for “praising violent conduct, using insulting expressions which were offensive and constituted incitement to violence”.

This was found to be “contrary to the principles of loyalty, integrity and probity” that the governing body seeks to promote.

Despite having no involvement in the publishing of the book, Inter were sanctioned by strict liability as “the club affiliated to the person notified”.

