Lyon drop Tolisso-Juve hint

By Football Italia staff

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas hinted that Corentin Tolisso will be sold to Juventus in the summer. “There will be very significant sales.”

The Bianconeri already tried to sign the midfielder in the January transfer window, while before that he had been linked with Napoli.

“Over the last year we haven’t sold any players,” noted Aulas in a Press conference.

“We received an important offer for Tolisso, but in the end we did not do anything about it. The situation is different now and I think there will be very significant sales by June 30.”

Lyon are also widely expected to part with striker Alexandre Lacazette, who told reporters last month “the time has come for a change of scenery.”

Both Tolisso and Lacazette have price-tags of €35-40m.

