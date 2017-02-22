PSG: 'Verratti is not for sale'

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain patron Nasser Al Khalaifi warns Marco Verratti “is not for sale” despite interest from Inter, Juventus, Chelsea and Barcelona.

The Italy international is hot property and commands a price-tag in the region of €80m, or at least he would if PSG were prepared to sell.

“Verratti is absolutely not for sale and will not be moving from Paris,” Al Khalaifi told Mundo Deportivo.

Among the main candidates who would be ready to pay huge money for Verratti are Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

