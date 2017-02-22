Kessie: 'I dream of Man Utd'

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta sensation Franck Kessie poured cold water on Roma rumours, admitting “I like the Premier League and dream of Manchester United.”

The Ivory Coast international midfielder has already been the subject of €30m offers from the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal in the January transfer window.

He was also supposedly very close to Roma and continuing rumours link him with the Giallorossi.

“I did not hear any rumours around Roma, as I was at the Africa Cup of Nations and so focused only on playing,” Kessie told Tuttomercatoweb at a meet and greet with fans at the Atalanta Store today.

“I like the Premier League and in particular Manchester United, the club I dream of playing for.

“Chelsea? That is also a big club, nobody would turn them down, but I dream of United.”

