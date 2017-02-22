Mandorlini: 'Proud to be Genoa Coach'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Mandorlini is “proud to be at the oldest club in Italy” after taking the Genoa job and was “not surprised” his Sampdoria-supporting assistant quit.

The Coach was appointed on Sunday night after Ivan Juric was fired, a 5-0 defeat to bottom of the table Pescara proving decisive.

“I am happy and proud to be at the oldest club in Italy. These are really strong sensations I’m feeling right now and I thank the President,” said Mandorlini in his Press conference.

“What is in the past only counts to a certain degree now. We have to focus on the next game and the future. I spoke to the director and the President. Time is of the essence and we’ve got to get the team back on its feet.

“The President asked me to get the team out of this situation as quickly as possible. Words are all well and good, but we need action.”

Action was certainly taken by Mandorlini’s long-term assistant manager Enrico Nicolini, who publicly rejected the job because he is a lifelong supporter of Genoa’s arch rivals Sampdoria.

“To be honest, I was not surprised by that. We were not just teammates and co-workers, but like brothers too, and because of that love I never would’ve asked him to follow me to Genoa.

“I spoke to the players and have been in their position. I know you want to play the game of a lifetime and can’t do it. I am accustomed to playing in a certain way, but I am not a tactical fundamentalist.

“We can play anyone together, including Mauricio Pinilla and Giovanni Simeone. One is an experienced player, the other a young talent. The most important thing is to communicate.

“I don’t think Genoa’s problem is a physical one. It seems to be a psychological issue. I don’t think my reputation as a hard task-master is accurate. I might speak loudly, but that’s not the same as shouting. I’m demanding, yes.

“Everyone is eager to make their mark and prove themselves after recent setbacks.”

