Hecking: 'Gladbach still optimistic'

By Football Italia staff

Borussia Monchengladbach Coach Dieter Hecking assures they have “not lost our optimism” after the 1-0 Europa League home defeat to Fiorentina.

That first leg game was decided by a stunning Federico Bernardeschi free kick and the decider in the Round of 32 is tomorrow evening.

“Our position in the tie isn’t as good as it was and we’ve got a less than 50 per cent chance of qualification, but we still have not lost our optimism,” said Hecking in a Press conference.

“Raffael will certainly be in the squad, otherwise he wouldn’t have made the trip to Florence with us. He has been training without pain for three or four days now.

“We’ll see what Fiorentina have planned tomorrow, but generally we try to concentrate on ourselves rather than the opposition. Fiorentina will no doubt try to go forward and create danger for us.

“We mustn’t be afraid of players like Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa, as we are happy to face strong opponents.

“I’m happy that we have many of the injured players coming back now, as it gives us more options. We did create so many chances in the first leg and tomorrow must try to convert some of them.”

