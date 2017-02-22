Handanovic heading to Man City?

By Football Italia staff

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has reportedly changed his agent, which some see as a sign he’s heading to Manchester City.

The Slovenia international has often expressed frustration at his team’s results, above all the fact he has never been able to play in the Champions League.

Regularly named one of the best shot-stoppers and penalty specialists in Serie A, he has a contract with the San Siro side until June 2019.

According to Calciomercato.com, the likely failure of Inter to finish in the top three again this season has prompted Handanovic to make some changes.

He seems to have left intermediary Federico Pastorello and instead signed on with Fali Ramadani.

Ramadani has very strong links with Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, but it’s well known that Pep Guardiola is seeking a new goalkeeper for next season.

Atleti could be involved in a potential swap with Inter, as Jan Oblak is seen as one of the favoured heirs to Handanovic at San Siro.

