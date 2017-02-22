Line-ups: Porto-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Juventus start the Dream Team five star names with Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli, but Leonardo Bonucci is in the stands against Porto.

The first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie kicks off at the Estadio do Dragao at 19.45 GMT.

The Bianconeri are among the contenders for the trophy, but come into this tie without one of their key players.

Bonucci was sent to the stands as a message to the rest of the team after Friday’s touchline exchange of insults with Coach Max Allegri.

It means both Chiellini and Barzagli, who are making their comebacks from muscular problems, have to start in defence.

Stephan Lichtsteiner has his first Champions League appearance of the campaign, as he was left off the squad list in the group phase, but has since signed a new contract and been welcomed back into the fold.

They have won every match since adopting the new 4-2-3-1 formation and go with it again here, using Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain together.

Sami Khedira completes the midfield, picked ahead of Claudio Marchisio or Tomas Rincon.

It’s a special night for Gigi Buffon, who makes his 100th Champions League appearance for Juventus, the first player to achieve that feat at the club.

Another legendary goalkeeper is on the other side, as Iker Casillas started again at Porto and is still delivering at the highest level.

Former Inter left-back Alex Telles starts, as does ex-Parma man Danilo Pereira, Ruben Neves (somewhat surprisingly chosen ahead of Oliver Torres) and one time Napoli transfer target Hector Herrera.

Watch out for Francisco ‘Tiquinho’ Soares, who arrived in January from Vitoria Guimaraes and has scored four goals in three games for the club.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are in fine form, winning six Liga games in a row, scoring 17 goals and conceding four.

They are unbeaten since January 1 and lost only three out of 35 competitive games this season.

Porto’s last European home defeat was 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League in February 2016.

Nobody has beaten Porto at home in a Champions League knockout round since Manchester United, 1-0 on April 15 2009, in the quarter-final. It was followed by a 2-1 win over Arsenal in 2010, 1-0 victory over Malaga in 2013, then in 2015 4-0 against Basel and 3-1 over Bayern Munich.

These sides have met only three times before with one draw and two Juventus victories, including the 1984 Cup Winners’ Cup Final.

Porto: Casillas; Maxi Pereira, Marcano, Felipe, Alex Telles; Danilo Pereira; Herrera, Ruben Neves, Brahimi; Andre Silva, Soares

Porto bench: Josa Sa, Miguel Layun, Boly, Andre Andre, Oliver Torres, Diogo Jota, Corona

Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Juventus bench: Neto, Rugani, Benatia, Marchisio, Asamoah, Pjaca, Dani Alves

