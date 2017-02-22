'Stadio della Roma rejection catastrophic'

By Football Italia staff

Roma anxiously await the verdict on their Stadio della Roma project, but President James Pallotta warns a negative response will be “catastrophic.”

The project in the Tor di Valle area should get the all-clear or a closed door from the local authorities tomorrow.

"We expect a massively positive result from the meeting on Friday,” said Pallotta via the official Roma Twitter feed.

“The alternative would be catastrophic to the future of Roma, Italian football, city of Rome and for future business in Italy.”

The project has become a political football with resignations, different areas of the local authorities battling for supremacy and classic Italian red tape.

