Marotta: 'Bonucci must follow rules'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta insisted Leonardo Bonucci was dropped for the Porto trip because “he has to behave according to the rules.”

“Tonight is not just a test, but a very difficult game against a side that knows how to make home advantage count,” the director told Mediaset Premium.

“It will take a super Juventus, but we’ve got everything it takes.”

The build-up has been dominated by the decision to send star defender Bonucci to the stands after his touchline row with Coach Max Allegri.

“The Bonucci issue is very simple and we don’t need to release statements to prove we share certain decisions. We reprimanded both, then the Coach proposed this decision and we accepted it.

“It’s important to make certain things clear. It is now a closed case, Bonucci remains a very important champion for us. I don’t want to weigh up the mistakes made by Dybala, Lichtsteiner and Bonucci, we simply evaluated the decision to make and in our view it was the correct course of action out of respect for everyone, from the squad to the fans.

“It’s not an issue of apologies or not, we acted swiftly on Saturday and Sunday, when some expected a Press release that was not mandatory.

“We decided to intervene with the player and the Coach, as it’s better to keep some things in the family. I think that since football began this sort of dynamic has existed, it’s just that now there are so many television cameras that vivisect the game from every angle that nothing escapes attention.

“In football the ‘we’ is above the ‘I’ and we’re disappointed for Bonucci, but tonight 11 players worthy of this jersey will step on to the field ready for a great performance.

“Bonucci is a professional and he has to behave according to the rules. A disciplinary action will not change his capabilities, it’s a decision made for the good of everyone, but from tonight the case is closed.”

