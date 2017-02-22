Pjaca: 'Waiting for my moment'

By Football Italia staff

Marko Pjaca was “waiting for my moment” after his debut Juventus goal in a 2-0 Champions League win away to Porto.

The Croatian came off the bench and broke the deadlock before Dani Alves added a second.

“I am very happy for the goal, but above all for the victory, as it is very important for us,” he told Mediaset Premium.

Porto were down to 10 men for over an hour after two reckless Alex Telles tackles in two minutes.

“In the second leg we need to be very careful, because in football you can never tell what will happen.

“Of course I want more playing time, but I continue working the way I have been. The Coach makes his choices and I am waiting for my moment.”

