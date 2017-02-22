NEWS
Wednesday February 22 2017
Pjaca: 'Waiting for my moment'
By Football Italia staff

Marko Pjaca was “waiting for my moment” after his debut Juventus goal in a 2-0 Champions League win away to Porto.

The Croatian came off the bench and broke the deadlock before Dani Alves added a second.

“I am very happy for the goal, but above all for the victory, as it is very important for us,” he told Mediaset Premium.

Porto were down to 10 men for over an hour after two reckless Alex Telles tackles in two minutes.

“In the second leg we need to be very careful, because in football you can never tell what will happen.

“Of course I want more playing time, but I continue working the way I have been. The Coach makes his choices and I am waiting for my moment.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies