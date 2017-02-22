Khedira: 'Good feeling for Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Sami Khedira admits Juventus “have a good feeling” about the Champions League this season after winning 2-0 away to 10-man Porto.

Alex Telles saw red after just 27 minutes, but it wasn’t until the final stages that substitutes Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves broke through at the Estadio do Dragao.

“I think we can be happy, as it’s a really good result, but to be honest after the first half red card from Porto, we had to win this game,” the midfielder told BT Sport.

“We played 90 minutes with control and patience, so it’s a good result going into the second leg.

“It is very difficult to play 11 against 10, especially as this level, as it’s difficult to break the deadlock. We scored later, but we never lost control, we scored twice and didn’t concede.

“It’s absolutely not over. We’re happy for tonight, we know in three weeks we need to be very careful, as Porto are angry and have nothing to lose, so they’ll come to Turin and try to win.

“We know football is crazy and anything can happen, as we saw last night in Manchester. We are focused on Serie A and the second leg against Porto.”

Juventus are among the contenders for the Champions League this term, so does Khedira see it in their destiny?

“Sometimes you have a feeling and this year I do have a very good feeling, but unfortunately seven or eight other teams have the same feeling.

“I think we have to work, go our way with a lot of concentration and I think we can reach it.”

