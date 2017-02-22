Pjanic: 'Juve patience with Porto'

By Football Italia staff

Miralem Pjanic praised Juventus for their “patience waiting for the right moment” to beat 10-man Porto 2-0 at the Estadio do Dragao.

The Bianconeri have one foot in the Champions League quarter-final after tonight’s away victory, thanks to late goals from substitutes Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves.

“In the first half we controlled it pretty well, but Porto closed up. We knew what type of team they were,” Pjanic told Mediaset Premium.

“We made them run around after the ball and showed patience waiting for the right moment to score the goals.

“This is a deserved and impressive victory, considering how difficult it was. Porto just sat back after the red card and it’s not easy to play when there are no spaces.

“We did well to remain efficient and control the situation.”

