Allegri: 'Mature Juve beat Porto'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri saw “maturity” from Juventus as they pushed past 10-man Porto in the Champions League and a “change of attitude” from Marko Pjaca.

Alex Telles received two yellow cards in quick succession to leave Porto down to 10 men for over an hour, though substitutes Pjaca and Dani Alves got the late goals.

“The team did well in terms of character and we were only under pressure for five minutes, then controlled the game both with 11 against 11 and 11 against 10,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium after the 2-0 victory.

“The lads were patient, tried to widen the opposition and we brought home an important victory. It could’ve been 3-0, but this is fine.”

It’s a particularly impressive boost after Leonardo Bonucci was sent to the stands due to his touchline row with Allegri.

“During the season there are always going to be moments of tension, but we were able to ride it out.”

Juve are unbeaten since moving to the 4-2-3-1 formation, which remains surprisingly solid despite using so many attack-minded players.

“I wanted to change system because the team needed more room to breathe. We have to improve and become more confident in this system, there’s a long way to go and we can do so much better.

“Games are not just played with 14 figures who take to the field, but all 23 were concentrated. There are many targets this season and we need everyone to show hunger and enjoyment.

“The lads showed their maturity tonight. It wasn’t easy for Porto, as Juve are in great form and devastating when moving the ball quickly. Porto only ever defended tonight.”

Pjaca came off the bench and scored his first goal in the Bianconeri jersey.

“I already saw from Saturday that the lad was changing attitude and he understood that some things are not enough when playing in Italian football. He is changing his attitude and already has the technique, pace and talent. He is young and we need patience with young players.”

