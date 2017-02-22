Nuno: 'Ref could've spared Telles'

By Football Italia staff

Nuno Espirito Santo thought the “referee could’ve made a different decision” on Alex Telles, but not all is lost for Porto against Juventus.

The Portuguese giants were unbeaten at the Estadio do Dragao since April 2016 and hadn’t lost a Champions League knockout tie here since Manchester United in 2009.

“We must never desist. Everything is difficult, but everything is still possible,” said the Coach in his Press conference after a 2-0 defeat.

“I have to thank the Dragao crowd for its support, even when we were down, they kept us going. Thank you to everyone.”

The game changed after 27 minutes when former Inter defender Alex Telles received two yellow cards in the space of 74 seconds.

“In the Champions League, the referee could’ve made a different decision. But this will help us to grow as a team. It’s always more difficult down to 10 men, the tie is complicated, but it’s not over.

“Juventus tried to keep their balance, but I think it’s a coincidence that both goals came from substitutes.”

