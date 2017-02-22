Post new comment

BLOG ITALIA
Wednesday February 22 2017
Juventus Depth Charge

The build-up was far from ideal, but Adam Digby explains Juventus proved against Porto that they have the depth to succeed in the Champions League.

As Juventus prepared for their visit to the Estadio do Dragao, Max Allegri faced seemingly endless questions. Would he field his attacking stars and stick with the 4-2-3-1 formation that had inspired their recent winning run in Serie A? How would the disharmony that led to Leonardo Bonucci’s suspension affect their performance? Can the Bianconeri finally end their wait for Champions League glory?

His pre-match Press conference became an open and frank discussion about each of those points, the Juve boss revealing that he would indeed retain that aforementioned tactical approach, even holding his hands up to his own unprofessional behaviour towards Bonucci.

But that diplomacy did not end the string of doubts and lingering concern, talk of Allegri taking charge at Arsenal and a possible exit for the Italian international defender continuing to rumble on in the peninsula’s newspapers on Wednesday morning.

But as the 90 minutes finally played out, FC Porto – who had previously not tasted defeat on home soil since April 2016 – found out that the Old Lady once again held all the answers. She would head back to Turin holding a comfortable two-goal lead, their opponents having lost hope once defender Alex Telles was dismissed in the first half for two reckless challenges.

However, rather than simply ending the interrogation of their under-fire Coach, this match also underlined the incredible depth of Juve’s squad. Indeed, as television cameras showed Bonucci sitting on something akin to a naughty step close to directors Beppe Marotta and Pavel Nedved, his companions could reflect on a match that highlighted the array of talent they had placed at Allegri’s disposal.

At most clubs, the thought of punishing a key defender ahead of a last-16 tie in Europe’s elite competition would be unthinkable. But for Juventus it was a case of no Bonucci, no problem as they instead called upon Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini, a duo whose prowess needs no introduction.

It was a similar story elsewhere as the Bianconeri struggled to breakdown a resolute Porto side after the interval. Juan Cuadrado laboured in the second half, so Allegri turned to the bench and sent Marko Pjaca into the fray, the 21-year-old opening the scoring five minutes later as he thumped the ball beyond Iker Casillas.

Shortly afterwards, Dani Alves was released, the Brazilian making his young team-mate look positively pedestrian as he took just 78 seconds to double their advantage, chesting down Alex Sandro’s cross and curling it home.

Before next month’s second leg this theme is likely to continue, Allegri is able to call upon quality players like Claudio Marchisio, Tomas Rincon and Daniele Rugani to rest and rotate the side in order to give them the best possible chance of progressing. That squad depth is unrivalled in Italy, giving Juventus an advantage every bit as important as their seven-point lead at the top of the Serie A standings.

This may have been a clash that began with Allegri coming under intense scrutiny, but by the time the final whistle blew there were no questions, just two emphatic answers. 

Have your say...
Ron
I'm expecting at least 3 comments on how Juve buys refs and such. Don't disappoint me guys.
on the 23rd February, 2017 at 12:35am
Anony-mouse
Terrible piece.

What exactly did this tell us? It's just a summation of events this week and then a description of the goals tonight.

As calcio fans, we surely knew all of this already?

How exactly does this deepen our understanding of the game? What does it tell us that's new?

Smacks of the writer just typing up and old rubbish to meet his deadline. Very poor, Adam Digby.
on the 22nd February, 2017 at 11:04pm

