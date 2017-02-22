Lichtsteiner: 'Important for Juve again'

By Football Italia staff

Stephan Lichtsteiner is glad to “be important for Juventus again after a tormented start to the season. The most important thing is the group.”

The Swiss international had been left off the Champions League squad for the group stage, as he was coming to the end of his contract, but has now signed a new deal and was instrumental in tonight’s 2-0 win away to Porto.

“I’m happy to be important for Juventus again after a tormented and difficult start to the season,” Lichtsteiner told Mediaset Premium.

“I learned a great deal over the last five or six months. The most important thing is the group and the result. Whether it’s me who plays, Dani Alves or anyone else, it’s all the same.

“The important thing is the team and it’s the team ultimately that always wins. Football is a team sport. We are a mature side with remarkable quality.

“Having said that, 2-0 is not enough to make us relax. When you win the first leg 5-0, then you can relax a bit more. We must continue working and stay focused.”

