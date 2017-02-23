NEWS
Thursday February 23 2017
Inter push for Manolas
By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Inter will use this Sunday’s Roma game to negotiate for Kostas Manolas.

The Nerazzurri have been repeatedly linked with the Greek centre-back, who is yet to sign an extension with the Giallorossi.

Now Tuttosport is reporting that this weekend’s game will be used to present a first offer, likely to be around €45m.

That fee would likely be reduced to €38m, as the Giallorossi have to pay €8m for Juan Jesus in the summer.

Manolas would be offered around €3m per season, almost doubling his current salary of €1.8m.

If Roma are unwilling to sell to a rival, the other options include Paris Saint-Germain’s Marquinhos, Stefan de Vrij of Lazio and Sassuolo’s Francesco Acerbi.

