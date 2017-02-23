It’s reported Inter will use this Sunday’s Roma game to negotiate for Kostas Manolas.
The Nerazzurri have been repeatedly linked with the Greek centre-back, who is yet to sign an extension with the Giallorossi.
Now Tuttosport is reporting that this weekend’s game will be used to present a first offer, likely to be around €45m.
That fee would likely be reduced to €38m, as the Giallorossi have to pay €8m for Juan Jesus in the summer.
Manolas would be offered around €3m per season, almost doubling his current salary of €1.8m.
If Roma are unwilling to sell to a rival, the other options include Paris Saint-Germain’s Marquinhos, Stefan de Vrij of Lazio and Sassuolo’s Francesco Acerbi.
Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.