Vermaelen: ‘I want to stay at Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Thomas Vermaelen says he wants to “stay at Roma for a long time”, and prove himself after a series of injuries.

The defender has managed just four Serie A starts since joining on loan from Barcelona, having been unable to stay fit.

“I want to feel good and stay at Roma for a long time,” Vermaelen told Playsports.

“I intend to show what I can do in this shirt, it’s time to prove who I am after so many problems. Playing for Roma would also help me for the national team in the season before the World Cup.”

