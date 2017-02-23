Rossi: ‘I’ve had offers’

By Football Italia staff

Delio Rossi admits “I’ve had several offers from Italy and abroad” but wishes Sinisa Mihajlovic “many years with Torino”.

The Coach has been out work since being sacked by Bologna last season, but isn’t short of opportunities to return to the bench.

“Since the end of my relationship with Bologna I’ve had several offers from Italy and abroad,” Rossi explained to Tuttosport.

“I also had contact from an Asian national team. The important thing is to believe in a project. I graduated with honours for a degree in PE, I could teach but coaching is my life.

“Would I Coach Torino? Yes, but I don’t want there to be any misunderstandings. Torino have Mihajlovic who is a good Coach and I wish him many years with the Granata.”

Also if Rossi went to Toro he’d be reunited with Adem Ljajic, the player he famously punched while at Fiorentina…

“That’s a story which has been closed for many years and in no way affects my judgement of the player. That said, it seems to me that he’s matured.

“When I knew him he was very young, he came to Florence at 19 with the label of phenomenon and it didn’t help him.

“I still find him inconsistent though, he only shows his quality in fits and starts, he needs to take the last step.

“Is he frustrating? It’s his character, he doesn’t do it on purpose. Players with his talent and character can win you the game on their day.

“If not they become frustrating, that’s true.”

