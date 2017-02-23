Alves wanted Barca return?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Spain claim that Juventus full-back Dani Alves wanted to return to Barcelona in January.

The Brazilian joined the Bianconeri on a free transfer this summer, having activated a clause in his contract which allowed him to leave Camp Nou.

However, Mundo Deportivo is claiming that the right-back found it difficult to adapt to Juve’s style of play, as well as the cold climate in Turin.

Given Barça’s struggles at right-back, the newspaper believes that Alves’ entourage contacted the Catalan club to propose a return.

Mundo Deportivo then says that the player was politely reminded that it was his decision to leave, with his broken leg occurring shortly after.

The story should be taken with a pinch of salt, however, as just this week Alves has criticised the Blaugrana hierarchy and praised Juventus.

