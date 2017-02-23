Gasperini: ‘Napoli can beat Madrid’

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta Coach Gian Piero Gasperini believes Napoli can overturn their defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Orobici face Maurizio Sarri’s side at San Paolo on Saturday night, and the tactician spoke to Neapolitan newspaper Il Mattino about the Partenopei.

“Sarri and Aurelio De Laurentiis? This whole situation which has raised will give more focus and concentration to everyone in the end,” Gasperini predicted.

“Sarri’s value remains unchanged, maybe De Laurentiis was just trying to create positive pressure. If they get through everything will be alright.

“It won’t be easy, but Napoli can beat Real 2-0 at home, it’s possible. Real are less fearsome away from home, and Napoli are a different team at San Paolo.

“From their team I’d take [Lorenzo] Insigne and [Marek] Hamsik, they’re top players, also in Europe.”

