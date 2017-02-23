Barreca agent: ‘No Napoli contact’

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Barreca’s agent insists he’s “never heard” from Inter or Napoli regarding the Torino full-back.

The 21-year-old has been impressive for the Granata this season, leading to rumours he could join a bigger club in the summer.

“I’ve never heard from anyone from Napoli, or Inter for that matter, since he’s also been linked with the Nerazzurri,” Marcello Bonetto told TuttoNapoli.

“I have to say I’ve never talked with [Napoli sporting director Cristiano] Giuntoli about him. I haven’t even read the rumour to be honest, but when the transfer window is closed it’s premature to talk about it.

“He could probably be an idea for Napoli, it comes from a source which isn’t me, but I repeat that I’ve never had contact with anyone.

“Barreca has a contract until 2021, so it’s not even like he’s a player whose contract is running out. If he was then it’d be a different discussion, but he’s got a four-year contract so right now there’s nothing to talk about.”

