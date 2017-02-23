Palmieri: ‘Spalletti helps me every day’

By Football Italia staff

Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri praises Luciano Spalletti - “when I was struggling he helped me, and he still does every day”.

The 22-year-old spent last season as backup to Lucas Digne, but has become first choice this season, making 18 Serie A appearances.

“Before, people said ‘Emerson who?’,” the Brazilian admitted in an interview with La Repubblica.

“Today, thanks to Spalletti, they don’t have to ask anymore. When you get insulted it becomes all the more difficult, no player likes to be criticised but being insulted is even harder to digest.

“All I could do was give my answers on the pitch, which is what I’m trying to do in every game.

“If I’m here today, proving my qualities then it’s thanks to Spalletti, because when I was struggling he helped me, and he still does it now, every day.

“I have to thank him, because without him no-one would know Emerson.”

