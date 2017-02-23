Lavezzi: ‘Napoli don’t want me’

By Football Italia staff

Ezequiel Lavezzi confirms he wanted to return to Napoli but “the President doesn’t want me”.

The Argentine forward left the Partenopei for Paris Saint-Germain in 2012, and was linked with a return to San Paolo before he joined Hebei China Fortune.

“When I think of Napoli I always feel bit of nostalgia,” Lavezzi told Sky.

“I think I did a lot of good things there.

“A return? I’ve always had that though, but I think the President [Aurelio De Laurentiis] doesn’t want me.

“If I go back to Italy one day I don’t think it’ll be to Napoli, they don’t want me.

“The move to China? The first thing is a financial discourse, there’s no point denying that.”

