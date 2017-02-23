Ezequiel Lavezzi confirms he wanted to return to Napoli but “the President doesn’t want me”.
The Argentine forward left the Partenopei for Paris Saint-Germain in 2012, and was linked with a return to San Paolo before he joined Hebei China Fortune.
“When I think of Napoli I always feel bit of nostalgia,” Lavezzi told Sky.
“I think I did a lot of good things there.
“A return? I’ve always had that though, but I think the President [Aurelio De Laurentiis] doesn’t want me.
“If I go back to Italy one day I don’t think it’ll be to Napoli, they don’t want me.
“The move to China? The first thing is a financial discourse, there’s no point denying that.”
