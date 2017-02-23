Paolo Tagliavento has been assigned as the referee for Sunday’s Inter-Roma game.
The pair meet at San Siro at 19.45 on Sunday, in a match which could be crucial in the race for Champions League qualification.
Today the AIA has announced that Tagliavento will be the man in the middle for the fixture, having refereed November’s Milan derby.
Elsewhere, Pierpaolo Mariani will run the rule over Juventus-Empoli, with Domenico Celi in charge as Atalanta visit Napoli.
Serie A Week 26 referees:
Chievo-Pescara - Claudio Gavillucci
Crotone-Cagliari - Daniele Orsato
Fiorentina-Torino - Piero Giacomelli
Genoa-Bologna - Gianluca Rocchi
Inter-Roma - Paolo Tagliavento
Juventus-Empoli - Pierpaolo Mariani
Lazio-Udinese - Luca Pairetto
Napoli-Atalanta - Domenico Celi
Palermo-Sampdoria - Daniele Doveri
Sassuolo-Milan - Gianpaolo Calvarese
Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.