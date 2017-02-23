Tagliavento for Inter-Roma

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Tagliavento has been assigned as the referee for Sunday’s Inter-Roma game.

The pair meet at San Siro at 19.45 on Sunday, in a match which could be crucial in the race for Champions League qualification.

Today the AIA has announced that Tagliavento will be the man in the middle for the fixture, having refereed November’s Milan derby.

Elsewhere, Pierpaolo Mariani will run the rule over Juventus-Empoli, with Domenico Celi in charge as Atalanta visit Napoli.

Serie A Week 26 referees:

Chievo-Pescara - Claudio Gavillucci

Crotone-Cagliari - Daniele Orsato

Fiorentina-Torino - Piero Giacomelli

Genoa-Bologna - Gianluca Rocchi

Inter-Roma - Paolo Tagliavento

Juventus-Empoli - Pierpaolo Mariani

Lazio-Udinese - Luca Pairetto

Napoli-Atalanta - Domenico Celi

Palermo-Sampdoria - Daniele Doveri

Sassuolo-Milan - Gianpaolo Calvarese

