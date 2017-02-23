NEWS
Thursday February 23 2017
Juventus delayed in Portugal
By Football Italia staff

Juventus’ return from Portugal has been delayed, so they won’t arrive in Italy until this afternoon.

The Bianconeri won 2-0 at Porto in the first leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie last night, and were due to return this morning.

However, a technical problem with the plane means the squad won’t leave Portugal until 14.50 local time.

This could present a problem for Massimiliano Allegri, as Juve face Empoli on Saturday night, and this will see them miss a training session.

It’s thought the players did a light workout in the hotel gym.

