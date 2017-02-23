Juventus delayed in Portugal

By Football Italia staff

Juventus’ return from Portugal has been delayed, so they won’t arrive in Italy until this afternoon.

The Bianconeri won 2-0 at Porto in the first leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie last night, and were due to return this morning.

However, a technical problem with the plane means the squad won’t leave Portugal until 14.50 local time.

This could present a problem for Massimiliano Allegri, as Juve face Empoli on Saturday night, and this will see them miss a training session.

It’s thought the players did a light workout in the hotel gym.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.