NEWS
Thursday February 23 2017
De Vrij: ‘Hard not to think of Roma’
By Football Italia staff

Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij admits “it’s hard not to think of the derby” against Roma.

Next week sees the first leg of the Derby della Capitale Coppa Italia semi-final, but first the Aquile have Udinese to deal with.

“Two years ago I played in the Coppa Italia final, so I know how important it is to win,” De Vrij told reporters after a visit to a local school.

“We have to beat Roma, who are a strong team, but first there’s Udinese and we have to think about that.

“It’s hard not to think about the derby, we know how important it is for us but Udinese are our next opponents and our heads are on the match on Sunday.

“Winning would let us stay in the upper reaches of the table, so we have to stay focused.

“There’s a huge desire to play against Roma, for the first Serie A game the Coach [Simone Inzaghi] made a different choice but now I’m ready and I want to play.

“I miss beating Roma, but enough about the derby.”

