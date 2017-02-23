NEWS
Thursday February 23 2017
Agent: ‘Only rumours on Manolas’
By Football Italia staff

Kostas Manolas’ agent calls talk of a move away from Roma “rumours” but has no news on a contract extension.

The Greek defender has been heavily linked with a summer transfer, with reports this morning that Inter will make a €45m bid to sign the centre-back.

“There’s a lot of talk about his future,” Ioannis Evangelopoulos said in an interview with FCInterNews.

“So many voices, so many rumours, so many possible scenarios involving several teams. We talk about one club one day, the next it’s another.

“They talk about Juventus, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United… every day a different team.

“News on his Roma renewal? No. What I can say and what I want to say is that Kostas is a Roma player and there’s a contract until 2019.”

