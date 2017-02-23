Bacca: ‘Happy to stay at Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Carlos Bacca “would earn a lot of money” in China but “I wouldn’t be happy” so he’ll stay with Milan.

The striker has been linked with Tianjin Quanjian, but his agent confirmed today that his client wants to stay with the Rossoneri.

“From the first day [Adriano] Galliani called me to come here, I didn’t think twice,” Bacca told Milan TV.

“I was fine at Sevilla, but when he called me I was really pleased. Now I’m happy here, I feel at the centre of the project and the Coach and club have faith in me.

“I’m not scoring a lot of goals right now, but I’m working hard to change this situation.

“China? I’m just thinking of Milan, I’d earn a lot of money but I wouldn’t be happy, so I’m glad to be here.

“A striker has to score goals, but I’m working to do better for the team and my teammates. I’m fine mentally and physically.

“The fans expect a lot of me, that’s a responsibility and I’ll do more for this team.”

