Cannavaro: ‘Napoli must believe’

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Cannavaro says Napoli “have to believe” they can beat Real Madrid at San Paolo.

The Partenopei lost 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie, so will have to try and overturn that result when Los Merengues come to Naples.

“They have to believe, they’re playing at San Paolo,” Cannavaro told Sky.

“Real Madrid are definitely the best team in the world, they have fantastic players and it’ll be an exciting match for all of us.”

Cannavaro was born in Naples, starting his career with the Partenopei, and spent three seasons with Real Madrid.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.