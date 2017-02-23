Eder: ’50-50 with Roma’

By Football Italia staff

Inter forward Eder believes they face a ’50-50 game’ against Roma on Sunday night.

The Nerazzurri welcome Luciano Spalletti’s men to San Siro this weekend, for a match which could be crucial in the race for Champions League football.

“We know it’s an important game,” Eder confirmed in an interview with Inter Channel.

“It’s become that way because of our recent results. We’re doing very well, we’re on the right path but those ahead of us are setting an incredible pace.

“Roma are a very strong opponent, it’s a 50-50 game even though we have the slight advantage of playing at home, which we must make the most of. In any case we’ll be ready.

“Who worries us most? Aside from [Edin] Dzeko, what counts is the group. If the squad does well, then individuals will do well too. In that regard the Giallorossi are strong.

“I know [Daniele] De Rossi because I’ve played with him for the national team, he’s a player with personality like [Radja] Nainggolan and others.”

