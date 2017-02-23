Agent: ‘Pjaca, listen to Allegri’

By Football Italia staff

Marko Pjaca’s agent advises the Juventus winger “follow his Coach”, Max Allegri, in order to succeed in Serie A.

The Bianconeri boss criticised the Croatian youngster for not working hard enough, but brought him on against Porto last night and the 21-year-old broke the deadlock.

“Allegri is a very good Coach,” Marko Naletilic told JuveNews.

“Yesterday he made the change and he understood where he could improve the team to change the course of the match.

“He always tries to motivate and improve Marko, and he considers him to be a great player. He’s young and he has to follow his Coach.

“If he does that he’ll only get better, and he certainly won’t get worse.”

Naletilic was also asked about last night’s performance, as well as Pjaca’s adaptation to Juve in general.

“I’m very happy for him, Marko came on and did well, he personally managed to unlock and solve a difficult game which was complicated for Juventus.

“He also gave [Sami] Khedira an assist and did other interesting things.

“To tell you the truth, every time he’s come on he’s made a difference, maybe sometimes he hasn’t been given a penalty or he’s had some interesting assists which haven’t been finished off.

“For someone like Marko it’s easier to play against a team like Porto who play football, rather than against Palermo or Crotone who put everyone behind the ball.

“With a lot of Serie A teams it’s harder for him to find space to play in. Marko can be very useful for Juventus in the Champions League.

“Can he replace Mario Mandzukic or Juan Cuadrado in the team? His great advantage is that he can play on the right or the left.

“It depends on the opponent, there aren’t many teams in Europe who can afford four forwards like [Paulo] Dybala, [Gonzalo] Higuain, Mandzukic and Pjaca.

“Compared to Mandzukic and Cuadrado he defends less, but he’s superior in terms of technique and inspiration. So it really depends on what kind of match you want to play.

“He needs to keep working to be ready, just as he’s doing, and slowly but surely he’ll get more space.

“He needs to do better defensively, but you don’t want to take away his creativity. People go to the stadium to be entertained. If Marko finds consistency he could reach Dybala’s level.

“He definitely needs to improve his finishing, and then also his defensive contribution.

“He can be useful to the team, he’s the future of Juventus and European football.”

