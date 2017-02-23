Telles: ‘Porto, I’m sorry’

By Football Italia staff

Alex Telles apologises to Porto fans for his red card against Juventus - “I’ll do anything to reverse the image I gave”.

The former Inter left-back was booked twice in just over a minute during last night’s Champions League tie, with the Old Lady eventually going on to win 2-0.

“No-one can understand my feelings right now,” Telles wrote on his Instagram page.

“Football gives and takes away in a matter of milliseconds, and a decision can be wrong. I apologise to all the Porto fans and ask for your continued support.

“Congratulations to my teammates, who battled to the end and fought four our objectives. I’ll do anything to reverse the image I gave.

“Today is one of those days where I’ll repeat the motto I learned here: ‘A Protista only lowers his head to kiss the badge’.”

