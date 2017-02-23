Genoa fans demand Preziosi resignation

By Football Italia staff

Genoa ultras are urging fans to boycott Marassi for the Bologna game, and call on President Enrico Preziosi to resign.

The Grifone were thrashed 5-0 by Pescara last weekend, a result which saw Coach Ivan Juric sacked, but fans blame Preziosi and the players.

“After what happened last Sunday at Pescara, we don’t think it’s possible to stay silent,” Gradinata Nord said in a statement.

“We’ve witnessed everything and consider it necessary in respect of ALL Genoani to make our thoughts and our voice heard.

“Last summer, following the events of last season, with the intent of having clarity of thinking at Genoa, we requested and obtained a meeting with President Enrico Preziosi.

“We accepted, thinking that this could represent action to bring people closer, to close the distance between ourselves and the President.

“For a long time over the past season we’ve shown a banner which reads ‘RESPECT’, which is what we believe we deserve.

“Since then, several months have passed and the President has publicly said certain things and then unfortunately done another, betraying his word to the Genoani.

“On Sunday thought it went too far, and those who took the field - who have always had our unconditional support - betrayed all of us, serving their master and who-knows-what interests, dishonouring our shirt in the most underhand way.

“This we cannot accept. Next Sunday, at Genoa-Bologna, we ask ALL who have Genoa in their heart for a great and perhaps painful sacrifice, but which has to be our way of saying ‘ENOUGH’.

“We ask all Genoa fans NOT TO GO TO THE STADIUM, don’t go and don’t hang banners. It’s a very heavy price for us, but to not give this signal would make us complicit in this shame.

“We don’t want that, out of respect for our grandfathers, our fathers and those who will support Genoa tomorrow.

“At the moment this is a choice limited to Sunday’s game, one match. But this is our civilised way of ‘shouting’ that we demand respect, because that’s what our history and all Genoani deserve.

“The Genoa shirt should be honoured, not humiliated.

“We want to make this message clear to everyone, from the President who is primarily responsible for this situation, to the players in the squad.

“We strongly believe that if they don’t distance themselves from the leadership it will mean being accomplices.

“We don’t want to say anything about Coaches, formations or anything else, all we want is for the oldest shirt in Italy to be honoured and respected by those who go onto the pitch and those who, although they don’t wear it, represent it.

“We cannot excuse or accept what happened on Sunday.

“In this context, we ask President Preziosi to together with ensuring the salvation of Genoa, begin the sale of Genoa 1893 at the same time as offering his resignation as President of the same.

“This is a gesture which would be appreciated because of the symbolic desire to allow the Grifone to fly and dream of less humiliating things than the last prospects.

“On Sunday we remain united: we must not go to the stadium.

“We understand that there’s a lot of passion, but we also know that we have to think and say: ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’.”

