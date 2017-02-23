NEWS
Thursday February 23 2017
Juve climb UEFA rankings
By Football Italia staff

Juventus have climbed into second place in this season’s UEFA rankings, second only to Atletico Madrid.

Their 2-0 victory away to Porto, who had been unbeaten on home turf since April 2016, left them with one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

It also allowed the Bianconeri to push up the seasonal UEFA club ranking to second place on 23.383 points.

Atletico Madrid lead on 23.914 points, but Juventus have now surpassed Real Madrid on 22.914 and Paris Saint-Germain’s 22.283.

When looking beyond this season to the more general UEFA club ranking, Juventus are in fifth place behind Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

